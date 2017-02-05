Feb 05, 2017

FEATURED

Sports

Slow start to second half for Virginia basketball ends in loss

Life

Careful calculations

Arts and Entertainment

The Pope is young in 'The Young Pope'

NEWS

​Lawsuit filed to prevent sale of Foxfield

A group of Albemarle residents and community members have filed a lawsuit against Foxfield Racing Association with the intention to prevent any potential sale of the racecourse and surrounding land.
read more

FEATURED MULTIMEDIA

SPORTS

LIFE

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

The Pope is young in 'The Young Pope'

A little more than halfway through its first season, it’s clear HBO’s “The Young Pope” is a striking visual masterpiece. It’s also a terrible television show.
read more

OPINION

OPINION

UPCOMING EVENTS

No events for this date

No events for this date

No events for this date

No events for this date

FULL CALENDAR

Follow us on Instagram

All Content © Copyright 2017, The Cavalier Daily

Powered by powered by SNworks Solutions by The State News