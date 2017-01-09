Jan 09, 2017

Final report on Confederate memorials presented to City Council

The Blue Ribbon Commission presented its report to Charlottesville’s City Council on Monday, recommending that a statue of Robert E. Lee and Thomas Jackson be recontextualized to reflect the broader historical context in which they were constructed and of the men they depict.
​Second half surge lifts Virginia past Wake Forest

“La La Land” is a melodic masterpiece

​Pittsburgh bests No. 11 Virginia in OT

ABC removed from Johnson suit

A federal judge dismissed parts of former University student Martese Johnson’s lawsuit against the Virginia ABC, its director and three agents in a ruling Wednesday.
Family matters

Like every other college student, I planned to get a lot of work done over Thanksgiving break. I had a test the Monday after break ended and a project due that Friday.
