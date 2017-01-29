Anita Hill speaks at MLK celebration
“We cannot end racism without addressing sexism,” Hill said. “And we cannot end sexism without addressing racism.”
The Virginia House of Delegates passed House Bill 1842 Wednesday allowing the proof of grain alcohol permitted to be sold in government stores to be raised from 101 to 151.
Former Charlottesville Police Chief Timothy J. Longo is currently working to develop a master’s program in public safety administration in the School of Continuing and Professional Studies.
The Sky Alland Scholarship Committee is preparing to pick its recipient for the 2017-18 school year as nominations close Jan. 31.
The ISC held the University March for Women Tuesday in support of women's rights.
"The Skinny" on weekend action for swimming and diving as well as track and field.
Over the span of two weeks, the University and Charlottesville community are celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Nearly every question directed at Díaz involved writing or art, and the author had a lot to say on both topics. “We’re not here to make friends,” he said, referring to the role of writers.
Doing away with these two agencies would represent a complete disregard for the contributions the arts and humanities have made to many aspects of American life.
