Bill to study benefits of expanding state’s criminal DNA database halted
The Virginia House Rules Committee tabled a proposed bill that would have studied the advantages of expanding the state’s DNA databank for criminals.
Judge Neil Gorsuch was announced as President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Tuesday.
The online graduate engineering program at the University was recently ranked among the top 15 in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
The National Pan-Hellenic Council kicked off Black History Month with an event at Nau Hall Tuesday night.
A group of Albemarle residents and community members have filed a lawsuit against Foxfield Racing Association with the intention to prevent any potential sale of the racecourse and surrounding land.
Although the No. 9 Virginia men’s basketball team prepares to play an unranked Syracuse opponent, the Cavaliers (17-4, 7-2 ACC) won’t take the game lightly.
Gregory H. Swanson, a Martinsville attorney, was the first African-American individual ever admitted to U.Va.
A little more than halfway through its first season, it’s clear HBO’s “The Young Pope” is a striking visual masterpiece. It’s also a terrible television show.
During the 1960s, the University actively impeded the course of equal rights in education.
