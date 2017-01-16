After vote not to attend Women's March on Washington, ISC to hold separate march in solidarity
Last November, the ISC voted to maintain formal recruitment’s original schedule despite its conflict with the Washington march.
The Virginia Department of Health has drafted a bill to legalize syringe services to counteract the harmful consequences of mishandled injection equipment.
Rolling Stone's attorneys previously filed a motion to overturn the jury's verdict.
Bellamy recently came under fire for a series of tweets published between 2009 and 2014 that included homophobic, sexist and anti-white language.
A federal judge dismissed parts of former University student Martese Johnson’s lawsuit against the Virginia ABC, its director and three agents in a ruling Wednesday.
Behind a season-high 25 points from senior guard London Perrantes, the No. 19 Virginia men’s basketball team overcame a sloppy performance to defeat Clemson, 77-73, at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Like every other college student, I planned to get a lot of work done over Thanksgiving break. I had a test the Monday after break ended and a project due that Friday.
“La La Land,” a modern-day romantic musical, serves as an homage to classic Hollywood and the dreamers seduced by that ideal.
