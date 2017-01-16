Jan 16, 2017

FEATURED

Sports

​Perrantes carries men’s basketball over Clemson

Health and Science

U.Va. Medical School researchers identify genetic link to bone disease

Sports

​Second half surge lifts Virginia past Wake Forest

NEWS

ABC removed from Johnson suit

A federal judge dismissed parts of former University student Martese Johnson’s lawsuit against the Virginia ABC, its director and three agents in a ruling Wednesday.
read more

FEATURED MULTIMEDIA

SPORTS

LIFE

Family matters

Like every other college student, I planned to get a lot of work done over Thanksgiving break. I had a test the Monday after break ended and a project due that Friday.
read more

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

OPINION

OPINION

UPCOMING EVENTS

No events for this date

No events for this date

No events for this date

No events for this date

FULL CALENDAR

Follow us on Instagram

All Content © Copyright 2017, The Cavalier Daily

Powered by powered by SNworks Solutions by The State News