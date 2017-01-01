U.Va. Hospital funding reduced due to high infection rates
The University Hospital will receive reductions in federal funding for the 2017 fiscal year due to high rates of Hospital-Acquired Conditions (HACs).
The Blue Ribbon Commission presented its report to Charlottesville’s City Council on Monday, recommending that a statue of Robert E. Lee and Thomas Jackson be recontextualized to reflect the broader historical context in which they were constructed and of the men they depict.
A federal judge dismissed parts of former University student Martese Johnson’s lawsuit against the Virginia ABC, its director and three agents in a ruling Wednesday.
The Academic and Student Life Committee heard a proposal to enroll an additional 100 Virginians in the 2017-2018 school year.
The study also found the University accounts for nearly one in every 76 jobs in the commonwealth.
Florida State star sophomore Dwayne Bacon drilled a three pointer with four seconds remaining to lift his No. 20 Seminoles (14-1, 2-0 ACC) over No. 12 Virginia (11-2, 1-1 ACC), 60-58.
Like every other college student, I planned to get a lot of work done over Thanksgiving break. I had a test the Monday after break ended and a project due that Friday.
“Rogue One,” which bridges the gap between Episodes III and IV, returns to the familiar Rebel Alliance’s fight against the Empire.
