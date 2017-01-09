Bellamy recently came under fire for a series of tweets published between 2009 and 2014 that included homophobic, sexist and anti-white language. read more

by Kate Lewis | 12/27/16 8:31am

The Blue Ribbon Commission presented its report to Charlottesville’s City Council on Monday, recommending that a statue of Robert E. Lee and Thomas Jackson be recontextualized to reflect the broader historical context in which they were constructed and of the men they depict.

